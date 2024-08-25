Contribution of Suttur Mutt to promote education and health extolled

The Governor of Goa, P.S. Sridharan Pillai praised the contribution of Suttur Mutt and its institutions in the field of education, health, and nutrition and said that it should serve a role model for others.

He was speaking at the 109th birth anniversary of Shivaratri Rajendra Swami, here on Sunday. Mr. Pillai said every citizen should have access to education, health, nutrition apart from opportunities, and religious institutions like Suttur Mutt and the Government should jointly work to help fulfil the societal needs.

Mr. Pillai said that Suttur Mutt’s tradition and history spans over 1000 years and the religious institution was imparting modern education without compromising on ancient traditions and wisdom. This blend of ancient with modern should serve as a template for others to emulate and will help propel India to become a developed economy, he added.

The Goa’s Governor said religion and philosophy were the kernel of Indian civilisation and constituted the soul of India, adding that ancient traditions and wisdom of India were rooted in scientific principles for which the popularity of Yoga and its benefits was an example.

The mutts also played a role in ushering social change, said Mr. Pillai pointing out that in the 12th century social reformer and saint Basavanna tried to create a casteless society and propagated the concept of gender equality.

A few centuries earlier the first seer of Suttur Mutt had helped usher in peace in the war-torn land all of which proves that for centuries, religious mutts in Karnataka have played a major role in bringing about social transformation and change, said Mr. Pillai.

Meghalaya Governor C.H. Vijayashankar called upon the Suttur Mutt to establish educational institutions in the hilly state of Meghalaya for the benefit of the local people.

He said many people were deprived of education due to lack of access in the hilly and mountainous terrain and it was the collective responsibility of all to ensure that education reached all sections of society in that State.

Sri Siddalinga Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt, Tumakuru, paid tributes to Rajendra Swamiji and spoke of his social service including promoting education. Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami, the current pontiff of Suttur Mutt, Tanvir Sait, K. Harish Gowda, MLAs, deputy commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy, and others were present.

