Contribution of Suttur Mutt to educational field lauded

JSS Institutions awarded top QS I-Gauge ratings

The contribution of Suttur Mutt to the field of education was lauded by Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan at a digital event held on Thursday.

Mr. Ashwath Narayan said the educational institutions run by the Suttur Mutt are a role model for others to emulate and had left a lasting impact on society. The digital event was held to mark the award distribution of QS I-Gauge Indian College and University Ratings to JSS Institutions.

QS I-GAUGE is a rating system for Indian universities and colleges and is based on the globally recognised QS Stars university ratings. Both QS Stars and QS I-GAUGE complement the QS World University Rankings, QS BRICS University Rankings, and other QS activities.

The Deputy Chief Minister said all educational institutions should keep pace with the changing world and adapt to modern technologies and be student-centric in their approach to impart education. JSS educational institutions were way ahead of others in this regard, he added.

Mr. Narayan said the role and contribution of the JSS Institutions to bring about improvements in the educational sphere was noteworthy and its emphasis on quality education was important to empower people and ensure social equity and social justice.

QS I-GAUGE provides Indian institutions an opportunity to effectively benchmark their performance and develop strategies for upgrading their educational services as well as the institutional performance. The parameters considered for QS I-GAUGE Rating are Teaching & Learning, Faculty Quality, Employability, Students Diversity, Facilities, Social Responsibilities, Faculty Diversity, Entrepreneurship, Research and Arts & Culture

JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research, JSS Academy of Technical Education, Bengaluru, JSS College of Arts, Commerce and Science, JSS Institute of Speech and Hearing, JSS College for Women, JSS Ayurvedic Medical College, JSS College of Nursing, JSS College of Physiotherapy, participated in the QS I-Gauge audit from October 2019. While the JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research received the highest “Diamond“ Rating, other institutions received gold rating, the authorities said.

Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamijij of Suttur Mutt, C.G.Betsurmath, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, B. Suresh, Pro-Chancellor, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, and Ashwin Fernandes, CEO, QS-ERA India Pvt Ltd, were among those present.