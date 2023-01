January 06, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST

The government employees of Hassan district have contributed ₹ 67.14 lakh towards the State government’s Punyakoti Dattu scheme, meant for adoption of cows, said E. Krishne Gowda, district president of Karnataka Government Employees Association.

The association had offered to contribute employees’ share through a deduction in the salary. Mr.Krishne Gowda has thanked the employees and office-bearers of the association for making valuable contributions to the scheme.