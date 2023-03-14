Contractors threaten dharna outside CM’s house over uncleared bills

March 14, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

Yet again appealing to the government to release pending dues within a timeframe, the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association has alleged that the government is yet to release ₹22,000 crore to the contractors even though work has been completed. Alleging that bribes are being demanded for release of dues, the association has threatened to stage a protest in front of the Chief Minister’s residence.

The association had earlier alleged that the commission for executing public works under the BJP government had exceeded 40%, creating a storm.

“Though works have been completed, pending dues totalling to about ₹22,000 crore has not been released in the last two years. These works were taken up by contractors mainly in the Public Works and Irrigation Departments, besides BBMP,” association president D. Kempanna told presspersons here on Tuesday. He said that while about ₹5,000 crore is pending in PWD, ₹8,000 crore, and ₹3,000 crore is pending from the Irrigation Department and BBMP, respectively. “Despite Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai promising to release the money, nothing has been moved so far,” he said.

Officials holding back

He said in several cases where money is available after it is released by the government, officials have not been releasing it. “Why are they delaying? It is no more a secret why the money is not being released. Bribe is being sought to release the bills,” he said.

Mr. Kempanna also accused that the seniority in payment of bills is not being adhered to, and bills were being released to those identified by Ministers, legislators, and officials. “When bills are pending for two years after completion of work, there are instances where bills have been released within two months after completion of work. The rules state that 80% bills have to be cleared through seniority and 20% through discretion,” he alleged.