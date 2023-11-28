Contractors submit documents linked with their “40 % commission” charges to the Nagmohan Das Commission probing the allegations

November 28, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The H.N. Nagamohan Das Commission that is probing the allegation of ‘40% commission in public works during the BJP rule’ on Tuesday received documents from the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association, which had earlier levelled corruption charges, pertaining to certain works undertaken during the BJP government’s tenure.

The set of documents running to about 600 pages is among the first to be handed over by the association, which, in 2022, alleged that 40% commission was being sought in the execution of public works. According to association president D. Kempanna, who led a delegation of contractors to meet Mr. Das on Tuesday, the association sought 10 days’ time to submit more documents. Wednesday is the last date set by the commission to submit documents pertaining to the alleged corruption. It is learnt that the association was asked to provide more documents if they had, and also supporting documents for those that were submitted on Tuesday that could help the commission in probing the graft charge.

The 40% commission allegation by the association, which also wrote about the issue to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had put then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in an embarrassing position, and the Congress utilised the allegation to run the ‘PayCM’ campaign to attack the BJP government. It also became a big issue ahead of the elections to the State legislature.

Mr. Kempanna told The Hindu that though more documents were available, several contractors backtracked as they were threatened by local engineers against submission of the documents. “Several engineers have threatened contractors that they would not be given work if they depose before the commission. Our contractors have promised to come and depose before the commission only if engineers are not present during the deposition. The commission has promised to protect the interests of contractors. About 100 contractors are planning to depose before the commission. We have been given 10 days to submit more documents,” he added. Mr. Kempanna said, “All the while people accused us of levelling charges without documents. We have submitted the documents on Tuesday.”

The documents, according to association sources, pertained to works in the departments of Major Irrigation, Minor Irrigation, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, and Public Works, and the BBMP. They show how seniority in bill payment was violated, tender irregularities, tenders awarded violating rules, and irregularities in the release of payment, among others, sources claimed.

Sources said, “While documents pertained to works in the departments, there are some documents that have been submitted against officials for indulging in corruption. The documents are from 2020 and onwards.” Further, sources also said that the association had given the documents voluntarily while several individual contractors have also approached the commission directly with documents.

