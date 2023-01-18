ADVERTISEMENT

Contractors stage dharna seeking release of dues

January 18, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Karnataka State Contractors’ Association staging a protest to draw the attention of the government regarding various demands and issues in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Seeking redressal of their grievances, including release of ₹25,000 crore towards pending bills for three years, hundreds of members of Karnataka State Contractors’ Association staged a protest here on Wednesday.

The demands placed by the contractors include addressing the confusion in GST and abolishing package system in the tendering process. Despite several appeals to the government, the problems of contractors had not been solved, which forced them to take to streets, a note said. They have sought appointment of a High Court judge to probe their allegations of ‘40% commission’ being sought by people in positions of power in the government to. “Do not push us to a situation where we will have to stop work,” the note warned.

‘Announce in Budget’

Saying that several states have addressed the concerns of contractors through Budget announcements, the association urged the State government to include their demands in the upcoming Budget.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Is it wrong to ask for the works to be given to local contractors? Is it wrong to ask for payment of pending bills? The government should create a new head in the budget to clear pending dues and also invite fresh tenders based on fund availability,” the contractors have said in the note.

Exemptions from KTTP Act

The association has also urged that the Government stop providing exemption for works from the KTTP Act, and stated that such exemption had become ground for corruption and poor quality work.

Public Works Secretary Krishna Reddy met the striking contractors and received the memorandum on behalf of the Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US