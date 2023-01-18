Contractors stage dharna seeking release of dues

January 18, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Seeking redressal of their grievances, including release of ₹25,000 crore towards pending bills for three years, hundreds of members of Karnataka State Contractors’ Association staged a protest here on Wednesday.

The demands placed by the contractors include addressing the confusion in GST and abolishing package system in the tendering process. Despite several appeals to the government, the problems of contractors had not been solved, which forced them to take to streets, a note said. They have sought appointment of a High Court judge to probe their allegations of ‘40% commission’ being sought by people in positions of power in the government to. “Do not push us to a situation where we will have to stop work,” the note warned.

‘Announce in Budget’

Saying that several states have addressed the concerns of contractors through Budget announcements, the association urged the State government to include their demands in the upcoming Budget.

“Is it wrong to ask for the works to be given to local contractors? Is it wrong to ask for payment of pending bills? The government should create a new head in the budget to clear pending dues and also invite fresh tenders based on fund availability,” the contractors have said in the note.

Exemptions from KTTP Act

The association has also urged that the Government stop providing exemption for works from the KTTP Act, and stated that such exemption had become ground for corruption and poor quality work.

Public Works Secretary Krishna Reddy met the striking contractors and received the memorandum on behalf of the Government.