‘Contractors have damaged roads for taking up works under Jal Jeevan Mission’

March 10, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The former legislator B.R. Patil addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Stating that there have been sub-standard works in the Centrally-sponsored Jal Jeevan Mission taken up in Aland taluk in Kalaburagi district, Congress leader B.R. Patil has demanded a high-level probe into the works.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Friday, Mr. Patil said that the contractors taking up works under Jal Jeevan Mission have damaged roads by digging them up to draw pipeline for water connection.

The works estimated at ₹1.60 crore have been sanctioned for 160 villages, 127 in Aland taluk and 33 in Kalaburagi Rural constituency.

Terming the scheme as the most unscientific, Mr. Patil said that the government is drawing pipeline promising drinking water through taps to households without identifying water source and so, the scheme will be a failure.

Most of the contractors have been paid partially even before the completion of work and the scheme has become a source of funds for BJP workers, he said.

