Contractors’ association set to write another letter on corruption

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 22, 2022 22:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Karnataka State Contractors’ Association, which last year created a political storm by accusing the government machinery of seeking bribe up to 40% for public works, is likely to reiterate its accusations in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The association’s Executive Committee is to meet shortly where the content of the letter will be approved for dispatch. The decision comes in the light of Mr. Modi’s Independence Day speech in which he delved on corruption as a big threat. The date for the executive committee meeting is yet to be fixed.

Association president D. Kempanna acknowledged the move and said: “We will write another letter to the Prime Minister since we welcome and congratulate his views on corruption in the Independence Day address. However, on the ground, the situation has not changed since we last wrote to him in July 2021.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kempanna said that though Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai agreed to most of their demands, the corruption continues. “The officials are not implementing the Chief Minister’s order. The tenders are being floated at their whims and fancies. In spite of CM’s instruction not to club together the contracts to enable small contractors to participate in the bid, clubbing of contracts still continue.”

He also accused that though the government ordered for maintaining seniority in clearing the pendency of bill, seniority is not being considered. “If Chief Minister’s writ does not run in the tenders who will listen to us. Contractors are unhappy at the corruption that still continues.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app