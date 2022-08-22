Contractors’ association set to write another letter on corruption

The Karnataka State Contractors’ Association, which last year created a political storm by accusing the government machinery of seeking bribe up to 40% for public works, is likely to reiterate its accusations in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The association’s Executive Committee is to meet shortly where the content of the letter will be approved for dispatch. The decision comes in the light of Mr. Modi’s Independence Day speech in which he delved on corruption as a big threat. The date for the executive committee meeting is yet to be fixed.

Association president D. Kempanna acknowledged the move and said: “We will write another letter to the Prime Minister since we welcome and congratulate his views on corruption in the Independence Day address. However, on the ground, the situation has not changed since we last wrote to him in July 2021.”

Mr. Kempanna said that though Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai agreed to most of their demands, the corruption continues. “The officials are not implementing the Chief Minister’s order. The tenders are being floated at their whims and fancies. In spite of CM’s instruction not to club together the contracts to enable small contractors to participate in the bid, clubbing of contracts still continue.”

He also accused that though the government ordered for maintaining seniority in clearing the pendency of bill, seniority is not being considered. “If Chief Minister’s writ does not run in the tenders who will listen to us. Contractors are unhappy at the corruption that still continues.”