HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Contractors association holds GESCOM responsible for the shortage of electricity meters

August 02, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The district president of the Karnataka State Licensed Electrical Contractors Association (KSLECA) has said that Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM) has been inordinately delaying calling for tenders for the supply of electricity meters in its jurisdiction.

Basavaraj Malipatil, who is the Kalaburagi district president of the association, jointly with the association presidents of various other districts, addressed a press conference in Kalaburagi on Wednesday and said that though the tender awarded to a company [Larsen and Toubro Limited (L&T)] for supplying electricity meters ended two years ago, GESCOM has failed to either renew the tender with the company or to invite fresh tender so far.

Mr. Malipatil said that thousands of applications for new meters are pending in each district. Each district requires at least 100-150 meters per day, including three phase and single phase (residential and industrial). “But we have been unable to supply meters for new connections for the last eight months,” he added.

The association members have threatened that they will stage demonstrations across the State on August 5 and press the State government to formulate a solution to their problems at the earliest.

The association will also meet Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge in Kalaburagi on Thursday and submit a memorandum to him.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.