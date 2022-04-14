contractor death Karnataka

Contractor Santosh Patil buried after haggling among relatives over absence of BJP leaders

The Hindu Bureau April 14, 2022 15:27 IST

A few relatives of the contractor, who ended his life, stalled the burial insisting that BJP leaders should come and assure that RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa would be arrested and tried for abetting suicide

Congress protest against RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa’s alleged involvement in contractor Santosh Patil’s suicide case, in Bengaluru on April 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

The last rites of Santosh Patil, a contractor and BJP leader who ended his life in Udupi, were held at Badas village in Belagavi district on April 14 amidst tension after some relatives stalled the burial insisting that BJP leaders should come and promise that Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa would be arrested and tried for abetting suicide. A relative of Santosh Patil, Adivesh Itagi, who is a Congress leader, addressed the people who had gathered for the last rites. He asked all the women to leave, saying that the burial would not be done till senior BJP leaders arrived and gave a specific assurance that Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa would be arrested and tried for abetting suicide. Mr. Itagi claimed that he (Santosh) did not join the Congress with him, instead, he chose to work for the BJP. “BJP ministers should come here. Until then, we will not allow the burial,” he had announced. Video | Family refuses to bury contractor till BJP assures arrest of RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa However, another relative Mahesh Bhathe, who is a BJP leader, objected, which led to a confrontation. After much haggling, the family members consented to bury the body. Several political leaders, including Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar, had turned up for the burial.



