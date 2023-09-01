ADVERTISEMENT

Contractor murdered, female friend booked

September 01, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 63-year-old civil contractor was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the house of his female friend in Nagarabhavi in Annapoorneshwarinagar on Thursday.

The deceased Mariyanjinnappa left the house on Wednesday night to visit his female friend.

The accused Geetha told the hospital authorities that Mariyanjinappa slipped from the building, and sustained multiple Injuries.

However, Umadevi wife of Mariyanjinappa, in her complaint accused Geetha of beating him to death.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case of murder against Geetha and are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the reason behind the death.

