HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Contractor murdered, female friend booked

September 01, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 63-year-old civil contractor was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the house of his female friend in Nagarabhavi in Annapoorneshwarinagar on Thursday.

The deceased Mariyanjinnappa left the house on Wednesday night to visit his female friend.

The accused Geetha told the hospital authorities that Mariyanjinappa slipped from the building, and sustained multiple Injuries.

However, Umadevi wife of Mariyanjinappa, in her complaint accused Geetha of beating him to death.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case of murder against Geetha and are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the reason behind the death.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.