Contractor death: Abetment to suicide case filed against Karnataka Minister Eshwarappa

Two other aides of the Rural Development Minister have also been booked.

Udupi Town Police have booked an abetment to suicide case against Rural Development and Panchayatraj Minister K. S. Eshwarappa after the civil contractor Santosh K Patil (36) from Belagavi was found dead in a lodge in Udupi on April 12.

While Mr. Eshwarappa has been named the first accused, Basavaraj and Ramesh, two other aides of the Minister have also been booked under Section 306 read with 34 of IPC. The elder brother of the deceased Prashanth Goudappa Patil filed a complaint with police at 2.20 a.m. on April 13.

Some of the family members of the deceased arrived in Udupi late on April 12. The most-mortem will be conducted on April 13.

The complaint alleges that the minister had demanded 40 % commission for passing the ₹4 crore bills related to civil works done under Hindalaga Gram Panchayat jurisdiction. But the minister has denied the allegation.

Brother demands arrest of Minister

Soon after their arrival in Udupi on April 12 night, Prashant and a relative demanded the arrest of Mr. Eshwarappa and his two aides. “They harassed my brother. Without action against them, we will not take custody of my brother’s body,” Mr. Prashant told reporters.

The Udupi Town police had sealed room no. 207 of the lodge where Santosh Patil’s body was found on April 12 while waiting for the arrival of his family members. Santosh had checked into the lodge with his friends Prashant Shetty and Santosh Medappa on April 11 evening.