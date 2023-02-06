Contract health workers in Karnataka launch indefinite strike

February 06, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated February 07, 2023 10:39 am IST - Bengaluru

Health services in Karnataka are likely to be impacted from Tuesday as contractual health staff, appointed under the National Health Mission (NHM), have launched an indefinite strike, demanding job security and equal pay for equal work.

Over 5,000 contract workers, under the banner of the Karnataka State Health and Medical Education Department Contractual and Outsource Employees’ Association (KSHCOEA), staged a protest demonstration, along with members of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangha, at Freedom Park on Monday.

Association president Vishwaradhya H.Y. said following a protest by KSHCOEA in July, Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar had assured them that most of their demands would be considered and an order would be issued within three days. “But even after six months nothing has been done to consider our demands,” he said.

“We want the government to implement the P.N. Srinivasachari committee report that has recommended a 15% hike in salaries of all contract staff, health insurance, and other benefits. More staff from the districts will join us on Tuesday,” he said.

“We have been demanding regularisation of our services but we have been told that is not possible as rules do not permit that. Hence, we are demanding job security and service weightage and preference in future recruitments,” he said.

The department has around 30,000 contract staff appointed under the NHM. This includes auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs), staff nurses, doctors, lab technicians, and pharmacists.

“An ANM under NHM gets ₹10,000, but a permanent employee of the Health Department may get between ₹14,000 and ₹16,000. There is a lot of difference between the salaries of contract and permanent staff although the work is the same,” he said.

Horticulture Minister Munirathna, along with officials from NHM, met the protesters and appealed to them to withdraw their strike. He assured them that the Health Minister would soon facilitate a meeting with the Chief Minister.

“But this time we will disperse only after getting the government’s order in our hand,” Mr. Vishwaradhya said.

Naveen Bhat, State Mission director, National Health Mission (NHM), said all District Health Officers (DHOs) have been directed to ensure health services are not hit. “Alternative arrangements will be made locally for the smooth functioning of healthcare facilities. Besides, the permanent staff have been asked to attend duties and cancel their leave if they applied prior to this,” he said.