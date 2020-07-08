Contract doctors withdraw stir

The 507 contract doctors, who had decided to stop work from Wednesday in support of their pending demand for regularisation, have withdrawn their stir and have decided to work for another month.

This follows an assurance from Health Minister B. Sriramulu that the demand will be placed at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting for approval and the rules will be modified for their absorption.

The doctors had come down to Bengaluru on Wednesday to submit their individual resignations en masse. Following this the Health Minister met them and assured them that he had discussed the issue with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

“The Chief Minister is also in favour of your regularisation. We will place the file in the Cabinet tomorrow for approval. The required rules will be modified to clear all legal hurdles for your regularisation. The process will be completed within a month,” he told the protesting doctors, appealing to them to withdraw their stir.

“We trust the Health Minister and he has said our demand will be met in a month’s time. Following this we will continue work now for another month and hope we will be regularised by then. We will discuss our future course of action if we are not regularised by then,” said K.S. Sagar, from K.R. Pet Primary Health Centre, on behalf of the 507 doctors.