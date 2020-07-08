Contract doctors withdraw stir

The 507 contract doctors, who had decided to stop work from Wednesday in support of their pending demand for regularisation, have withdrawn their stir and have decided to work for another month.
This follows an assurance from Health Minister B. Sriramulu that the demand will be placed at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting for approval and the rules will be modified for their absorption.
The doctors had come down to Bengaluru on Wednesday to submit their individual resignations en masse. Following this the Health Minister met them and assured them that he had discussed the issue with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.
“The Chief Minister is also in favour of your regularisation. We will place the file in the Cabinet tomorrow for approval. The required rules will be modified to clear all legal hurdles for your regularisation. The process will be completed within a month,” he told the protesting doctors, appealing to them to withdraw their stir.
“We trust the Health Minister and he has said our demand will be met in a month’s time. Following this we will continue work now for another month and hope we will be regularised by then. We will discuss our future course of action if we are not regularised by then,” said K.S. Sagar, from K.R. Pet Primary Health Centre, on behalf of the 507 doctors.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath