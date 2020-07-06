Contract doctors want services regularised

Hassan

The doctors appointed on a contract basis reported for duty in the district on Monday with black ribbons on their shoulders as a mark of protest demanding that the State Government regularise their services. The doctors have resolved to submit their resignations on July 8 if their demand was not fulfilled by then.

As many as 31 doctors, appointed on a contract basis, are working in Hassan district. They have completed four to seven years of service in rural areas. Some of them have circulated videos of their statements appealing to the State government to fulfil their demand. A doctor working in Hassan taluk, in her video, said as many as 507 doctors had been working during the pandemic on a par with the regular doctors. “We are taking the risk with no job guarantee. Despite repeated appeals, the State government has not responded. We are left with no option but to resign. I wish the government retains us in the department by regularising our services”, she said.

Many other doctors have circulated similar videos.