Karnataka

Contract doctors to submit resignations today

As many as 507 contract doctors working for years in various primary health centres run by the Health Department have again threatened to submit resignations en masse on Wednesday. Demanding regularisation of their services, these doctors deferred their initial plans to resign on June 18 following an assurance from Health Minister B. Sriramulu that their demand will be taken up in the next Cabinet meeting.

The doctors had given the government time till June 30.

