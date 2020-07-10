Karnataka

Contract doctors to get ‘service weightage’

Weightage of marks will be considered during the selection process with respect to contract doctors hired by the Health and Family Welfare Department, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said.

He said 2.5 marks for six months’ service and maximum marks of up to 30 would be given for each doctor. Age relaxation has been extended from 21 to 26, including for AYUSH doctors, the Minister said after a Cabinet meeting here on Thursday.

A total of 507 contract doctors have been demanding regularisation of their services. The doctors had come down to Bengaluru on Wednesday to submit their individual resignations en masse.

