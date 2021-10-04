Continuous rains hit pepper crop

Adding to the woes of farmers is the uncontrolled import of inferior quality spice

Pepper growers are worried about the dip in production this year due to erratic climate in parts of Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts. Continuous rains increased the moisture level in the soil, causing damage to pepper vines. Several growers fear the yield will not be even 50% of last year. In 2020-21, production was 65,000 tonnes.

“Many estates, where annual yield was around 40 tonnes, may not get more than 10 tonnes,” said Prabhu who manages an estate in Mudigere taluk in Chikkamagaluru district. Continuous rains increased the moisture level in the soil and did not allow formation of catkins. Harvesting normally begins in February, he added.

K.R. Keshava, chairman of Black Gold League (BGL), a body of pepper growers, said pepper vines require a 40-day break from rains. This time, there was no such gap, which will impact the yield. “There is hardly any crop in most of the estates. There could be a major dip in production this year,” he said.

At present, pepper is sold at ₹410 per kg. While growers were expecting a good price given the dip in production, they are also anxious due to the uncontrolled import of inferior pepper.

“Import of pepper is going on despite repeated appeals to stop. The government is not doing anything to curb imports,” said Mr. Keshava.

‘Illegal trade’

Growers have been demanding that the Central government take measures to restrict the import of pepper. Considering their demand, the Centre fixed an invoice price for import from Sri Lanka at ₹500 per kg. “These restrictions have had no impact on imports. There is an illegal trade in pepper,” alleged Kishore Shamji, a trader based in Kochi in Kerala.

He said import of pepper had been high this year, compared to previous years. “People into such trade are over-invoicing and are also into illegal practices. We have brought this to the notice of ministers and officers concerned on several occasions. The Central government talks of Atma Nirbhar and Vocal for Local. But, there is no such a thing when it comes to the pepper trade,” Mr. Shamji said.