Continuous rainfall submerges four bridges in Belagavi district

With incessant rainfall continuing in border districts of Maharashtra and in Belagavi, the water level in the rivers of Belagavi district rose to the danger level causing inundation of several roads and bridges on Saturday.

As per sources, the inflow to Krishna river from Maharashtra has risen manifold leading to road connectivity getting severed at some places in Belagavi district.

On Saturday there were reports of four bridges in Chikkodi district getting submerged. The continued rainfall has posed the threat of floods in some villages of Chikkodi taluk.

Entry to falls banned

In the wake of incessant rainfall, the administration has banned entry to seven water falls in Khanapur taluk of Belagavi district as a precautionary measure. As thousands of people arrive for visits to the waterfalls during the weekend, the ban has been imposed and forest personnel have been deployed to guard the entry points.