Continued rain slows down relief work at landslip site in Uttara Kannada district

A day after landslips caused seven deaths, continued rain on Wednesday slowed down the relief work at a landslip site near Shirur in Ankola taluk of Uttara Kannada district. A few other roads in the district continue to be disconnected because of landslips and a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in most of the taluks of the district on Thursday.

Uttara Kannada district in-charge Minister Mankal S. Vaidya is supervising the relief operation being carried out by various teams, including two teams of the NDRF. The continued rain has caused apprehensions about further landslips in the area.

Review meeting

Earlier, holding an emergency review meeting in Karwar on Wednesday, Mr. Vaidya, Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport, directed the police and Forest Department officials to file cases against the construction company IRB, which is carrying out road-widening work and officials of the National Highways Authority of India in connection with the loss of lives owing to the landslip near Shirur.

The Minister said that unscientific road-widening work was the reason for the landslip and directed officials to file cases. IRP representatives who were present at the meeting failed to give a clear answer on when they planned to complete the work.

The LPG tanker that was pushed into Gangavali river adjacent to the national highway 66 has been stabilised and experts have taken precautionary measures to prevent any further damage.

Compensation paid

Mr. Vaidya visited the rain-affected places and handed out cheques for ₹5 lakh each to the families of three deceased persons. Contrary to earlier reports of six bodies being recovered, authorities have confirmed the recovery of only four bodies so far but fear several others might be buried. Heavy earthmoving machines are trying to clear the debris from the national highway but continued rain has hampered the work.

As of Wednesday, 1,005 people were sheltered at 14 rehabilitation centres in the district. In view of continued rain, the Deputy Commissioner has announced a holiday for schools and PU colleges on Thursday in all taluks of Uttara Kannada district barring Mundagod and Haliyal taluks.