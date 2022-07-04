Continued apathy may force sangha to demand statehood: Pandurang Patil

Exception taken to delay in addressing concerns over regional imbalance at interaction

The former Mayor Pandurang Patil speaking at an interaction programme organised by Karnataka Vidyavardhak Sangha in Dharwad on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Exception taken to delay in addressing concerns over regional imbalance at interaction

Taking exception to the delay in addressing concerns over regional imbalance, the former Mayor Pandurang Patil has said that Karnataka Vidyavardhak Sangha (KVS), which spearheaded the unification movement, may be forced to raise the voice for bifurcation of the State, if apathy towards North Karnataka continues.

He was speaking at an interaction with members of the sangha and media persons organised as part of the Media Day programme by the sangha in Dharwad on Monday.

Tracing the history of the sangha, which has been in existence for 133 years now, Dr. Patil said that the sangha has always been the epicentre of movements initiated for protection and promotion of Kannada, Kannadigas and Kannada land.

“Karnataka Vidyavardhak Sangha may change its role and work for statehood for North Karnataka, if remedial measures are not taken at a quick pace”Pandurang Patil,Former Mayor

“Whenever there has been a threat to land, air and water of the State, it has been the sangha that has raised the voice and led movements upholding the cause of Kannadigas,” he said.

Referring to the changed scenario, especially with regard to government apathy towards genuine concerns of people of North Karnataka, Dr. Patil said that the sangha may change its role and work for statehood for North Karnataka, if remedial measures are not taken at a quick pace.

Clarifying that no Kannadiga will want bifurcation of the State but [the Kannadiga] will always expect overall development, Dr. Patil said that looking at the recent developments, people have started to debate the need for statehood for North Karnataka. He said that the State will not prosper only through geographical development, but by development of human resources.

On BJP leader and Forest Minister Umesh Katti’s recent statement about the possibility of statehood for North Karnataka after 2024, Dr. Patil said that although some have taken the statement lightly, a day may come when a large number of people may push for it, if the same apathy continues.

Lack of funds

Dr. Patil said that it is disheartening to see that the sangha, which spearheaded the unification of the State and seminal movements, including Gokak movement, is itself crying for funds. This treatment to the sangha indicates the government’s apathy towards the region, he said.

Several journalists raised questions over long-pending issues pertaining to the region and the continued step-motherly treatment.

Vice-president of the sangha Malathi Pattanashetti, general secretary Shankar Halagatti and other office-bearers, including Shankar Kumbi, were present.