Continue three-year LL.B course in constituent college, varsity urged

Members of the All India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO) have urged Karnatak University to rescind its Academic Council’s decision on discontinuing the three-year LL.B course in its constituent college and continue the course in the interest of students.

A delegation of the Dharwad district committee of AIDYO led by president Bhavanishankar and others met Vice-Chancellor of Karnatak University A.M. Gudasi and urged him to revoke the decision of discontinuing the course at Sir Siddappa Kambali Law College, a constituent college of the university.

Recently, the Academic Council of the university had taken a decision to discontinue the three-year LL.B course in the Sir Siddappa Kambali Law College, citing lack of basic infrastructure and shortage of law teachers in the college as reason.

The delegation told the Vice-Chancellor that since the university’s constituent college was the lone government college in Dharwad district that was offering the law course, discontinuing the course in the college would mean poor students would be deprived of law education. Closure of the course at the government college would also mean that the students would have to cough up more fees to pursue the three-year LL.B course in private colleges, the delegation members said.

Mr. Bhavanishankar, AIDYO secretary Hanumesh Huded and students in the delegation urged the Vice-Chancellor to provide the requisite basic infrastructure and appoint required law teachers to continue the three-year law course.

Responding to their plea, Prof. Gudasi told the delegation members that a review committee would be set up to look into the issue and advise the university in the matter. Any decision would be taken after the committee’s report, he told the delegation.

‘Golden chance’

Meanwhile, a delegation of All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) met the Registrar (Evaluation) of Karnatak University Ravindranath S. Kadam seeking a “golden chance” for final year students of 2019-20 to clear their pending subjects by conducting another examination for them.

District president of AIDSO Mahanthesh Bilur, secretary Ranjit Dhoopad and others urged the Registrar to allow a “golden chance” for such students. Prof. Kadam assured them of placing the matter before the Syndicate meeting for a favourable decision.

ABVP protest

On Tuesday, students led by ABVP office-bearers staged a demonstration in front of Sir Siddappa Kambali Law College. During the protest, the ABVP office-bearers urged the university authorities to rescind the decision of the Academic Council and continue the three-year LL.B course in the university’s constituent college.