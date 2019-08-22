Karnataka

‘Continue loan waiver scheme’

Senior Dalit leader and former zilla panchayat member Gurushant Pattedar has demanded that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa continue the scheme to waive crop loans of up to ₹2 lakh taken from commercial banks that was announced by the previous government led H.D. Kumaraswamy.

He told reporters here on Wednesday that scheme would cover around 1.05 lakh farmers in State whose loans had turned into non-performing assets owing to delayed payments.

Nov 27, 2019

