Continue ban on liquor sale: KRRS

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) has demanded the State government continue the prohibition on liquor sale during lockdown.

A delegation of KRRS leaders comprising S. Shivamurthy, E.B. Jagadeesh, Hittur Raju, and Gurushanth submitted a memorandum to the State government through the office of the Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner on Saturday.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Shivamurthy said it had come to the notice of KRRS that pressure had been exerted on the government from various quarters for withdrawal of the prohibition on liquor sale.

Welcoming the prevailing prohibition, he said this had succeeded in weaning many addicts. He said liquor addiction had pushed many low-income group families, including that of small farmers and agriculture labours, to financial distress. Moreover, social distancing would not be possible if liquor outlets are allowed to function. Considering these factors, the prohibition should continue, he said.

Expressing concern that there has been increase in incidents of illegal sale of liquor during the lockdown period in rural areas, he demanded the Excise and Police Departments take stern action against those involved.