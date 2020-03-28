Contingency plan: 2,600 beds ready

The State government is working on a contingency plan and has readied nearly 2,600 beds in 323 hospitals in the State. While 350 beds have been identified in Victoria Hospital, 300 beds have been earmarked in Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital. The remaining beds are in various hospitals in Bengaluru and other districts, said Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education).

He said there was no shortage of test kits and the Centre was providing the kits to labs in the State based on their requirement. “We have adequate stocks of personal protection equipment (PPE) kits and masks for health professionals. But how many months these will last depends on the number of cases that we get,” he said.