Contesting candidates cannot keep more than ₹ 50,000 with them

Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi and Assistant Election Officer Vijaya Jyothsna speaking at a meeting of political leaders in Kalaburagi on Monday.

KALABURAGI

05 October 2020 22:47 IST

Candidates contesting in the elections to the North East Teachers Constituency of the Legislative Council cannot keep more than ₹ 50,000 with them till the elections are over, Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi and Assistant Election Officer for the constituency Vijaya Jyothsna has said.

In a meeting that she held with leaders of different political parties at her office here on Monday, she also clarified that there was no limit to expenditure to be incurred by a candidate or party.

“All other restrictions set in the Model Code of Conduct meant for other general elections such as Lok Sabha and Assembly would be applied in this elections to the Legislative Council. However, candidates and their parties need to compulsorily take precautionary measures during campaigning in view of the COVID-19 situation,” she said.

According to information she provided, the district has 7,329 voters (4,333 men and 2,996 women). The district administration is going to set up polling stations and deploy 41 PROs, 41 APROs and 85 polling staff.