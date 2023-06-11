Contestants throng OSOT venue in Chamarajanagar, impress judges with multiple recipes

June 11, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Chamarajanagar

The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’, a cookery competition that was held in Chamarajanagar in Sri Rathneshwari Residency — Hotel & Lodge, on Sunday, saw an overwhelming response and good number of people attended the event.

Lakshmi Shiv Kumar was adjudged the winner of the of The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’ preliminary round held at Chamarajanagar on Sunday.

The winner showcased her talent by bringing a 19 dish Non-Veg Thali that represented the flavour of Karnataka with Gold Winner Cooking Oil. Judges for the contest celebrity chef duo Oggarane Dabbi Murali and Suchitra Muralidhar said that the judging criteria for the dishes were based on the taste, texture, flavour and presentation.

Putta Rajudh was adjudged first runner-up and Shruthi kumar was adjudged the second runner-up of the contest. The regional rounds will be held in 24 cities and the winners of the regional round will participate in the grand finale that will be held in Bengaluru on September 10, 2023. The first prize will be ₹1 lakh, the second prize is ₹60,000 and the third prize would be ₹40,000.

The participants must cook a traditional Kannada dish or give it a special twist and bring it to the venue.

The Hindu representative -—Mr. Sathish - Assistant General Manager Events, Celebrity Chef - Oggarane Dabbi Murali and Mrs. Suchitra Murali, Dilip Kumar Krishnan – Assistant General Marketing Gold Winner, - Mr. Mahesh - Sr Manager, Butterfly , Mr. Vijayakumar Sales officer Parry’s Sugar & Mr. Jayaprakash Area Incharge Everest distributed the prizes to the truly deserved winners

‘Our State Our Taste’ is presented by Gold Winner, Co-presented by RKG, Powered by Butterfly, in association with Aashirvaad, Parry’s Sugar & Everest. Vermicelli partner is Bambino