Contestants of ‘Our State Our Taste’ in Tumakuru dish out a variety of food

July 16, 2023 08:52 am | Updated 08:59 am IST - Tumakuru

The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’, a cookery competition, that was held at G.K. Palace, Geddala Halli Ring Road, in Tumakuru saw an overwhelming response. Smitha K. was adjudged the winner of the of the preliminary round held on Saturday.

The winner showcased her talent by cooking South Indian Thali, North Indian Thali, and a whopping 25 desserts with Gold Winner cooking oil. Judges for the contest — celebrity chef duo ‘Oggarane Dabbi’ Murali and Suchitra Muralidhar — said the judging criteria for the dishes were based on taste, texture, flavour, and presentation.

Kalpana Krishna Murthy, who came up with Everest chicken biryani and Bambino bowl using Everest and Bambino products, was adjudged the first runner-up. Jayshree V., who came up with boti dry and mutton curry, was adjudged the second runner-up of the contest.

The regional rounds will be held in 24 cities and the winners of the regional rounds will participate in the grand finale that will be held in Bengaluru on September 10, 2023. The first prize will be ₹1 lakh, the second prize ₹60,000, and the third prize will be ₹40,000.

The participants must cook a traditional Kannada dish or give it a special twist and bring it to the venue.

Mr. ‘Oggarane Dabbi’ Murali and Ms. Suchitra Muralidhar, Mahesh from Gold Winner, Anantha Swamy Sri Enterprises from RKG Ghee, Prashanth from Butterfly, Naveen Kumar from Bambino, Hanuma Reddy from Parry Sugar, and Chandrashekar from Everest gave away the prizes to the winner and the runner-ups.

‘Our State Our Taste’ is presented by Gold Winner, co-presented by RKG, powered by Butterfly, in association with Aashirvaad, Parrys Sugar & Everest. Vermicelli partner is Bambino. Television partner is Siri Kannada.

The next round of OSOT Karnataka will be held in Shivamogga on Sunday at Royal Orchid Hotels.

