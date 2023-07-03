Contestants come up with a variety of dishes in Chickballapur

July 03, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - Chickballapur

A good start to the The Hindu Our State Our Taste, a cookery competition, which was held at Bengaluru on Saturday in Dr. Ambedkar Bhavan saw an overwhelming response and good numbers.

Gayathri C.P. was adjudged the winner of The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’ preliminary round held at Chikballapur on Sunday.

The winner showcased her talent by cooking Pepper Chicken and Paneer Tikka, which represented the flavour of Karnataka with Gold Winner Cooking Oil. Judges for the contest Celebrity chef duo Oggarane Dabbi Murali and Suchitra Muralidhar said that the judging criteria for the dishes were based on taste, texture, flavour and presentation.

H.R. Rajeshwari Gupta was adjudged first runner-up, and Ambika Vinay M V was adjudged the second runner-up of the contest. The regional rounds will be held in 24 cities & The winners of the regional round will participate in the grand finale that will be held in Bengaluru on September 10, 2023. The first prize is ₹1 lakh, the second prize is ₹60,000 and the third prize is ₹40,000.

The participants must cook a traditional Kannada dish or give it a special twist and bring it to the venue.

Celebrity Chef - Mr. Oggarane Dabbi Murali and Mrs. Suchitra Murali, Mr. Sankara Surya Narayanan from The Hindu Group, Mr. Mahesh from Gold Winner, - Mr. Anantha Swamy Sri Enterprises from RKG Ghee, Mr. Murali from Butterfly and Mr. Girish from Everest gave away the prizes to the winner and runners-up.

Our State Our Taste is presented by Gold Winner, Co-presented by RKG, Powered by Butterfly, in association with Aashirvaad, Parrys Sugar & Everest. Vermicelli partner is Bambino. Television Partner is Siri Kannada.