Contenders in Hunsur woo ‘neutral’ G.T. Deve Gowda

The major contenders in the bypolls to the Assembly from Hunsur constituency in Mysuru district are vying with each other to woo the former Minister G.T. Deve Gowda, who is also the MLA representing the neighbouring Chamundeshwari segment.

Mr. Gowda, a regional strongman who not only represented Hunsur from 2004 to 2008 but also defeated the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Chamundeshwari in 2018, is believed to have a considerable influence in parts of Hunsur segment going to the polls on December 5.

While distancing himself from the JD(S), citing his disillusionment with the party leadership, Mr. Gowda had sent conflicting signals by hobnobbing with BJP leaders in Mysuru while predicting the victory of the former MLA and Congress candidate H.P. Manjunath even before the Election Commission could announce the bypolls in Hunsur.

The run-up to the polls saw all the major contenders calling on Mr. Gowda and seeking his blessings and support. After Mr. Manjunath visited Mr. Gowda, it was the turn of the former Minister A.H. Vishwanath, who is now the BJP candidate, to meet him. Recently, JD(S) candidate Somashekar, who incidentally is a relative of Mr. Gowda, too called on him.

Mr. Gowda’s apparent neutrality encouraged even Mr. Siddaramaiah to reach out to him. “Mr. Siddaramaiah called and spoke to me over the phone,” said Mr. Gowda. Similarly, the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has said he expected Mr. Gowda to support the JD(S) candidate as he is in the party.

Mr. Gowda, however, said he had already declared that he would remain neutral. “I am committed to remaining neutral in the byelections,” he told The Hindu on Friday.