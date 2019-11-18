Contempt notice to HKES for not paying salaries

In view of the non-compliance of its order by Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society (HKES) that runs a host of educational institutions in Kalyana Karnataka region, the Kalaburagi Bench of the High Court of Karnataka has issued a contempt notice to the president of HKES and the principal of Nijalingappa Dental College. As per court sources, 15 BDS graduates were appointed as teaching faculty in the Nijalingapa Dental College run by HKES under the 1984 guidelines. However, after the 2004 guidelines made MDS as minimum qualification for these posts, HKES froze the salaries of these appointees. Some aggrieved faculty approached court which upheld their case on the grounds that BDS was the minimum qualification at the time of their appointment and ordered HKES to pay the salaries along with arrears.

“Despite having lost their case in all courts, HKES did not pay salaries and arrears. The court has now issued a contempt notice,” P. Vilas Kumar, advocate for the petitioners, told The Hindu on Sunday.