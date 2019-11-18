Karnataka

Contempt notice to HKES for not paying salaries

more-in

In view of the non-compliance of its order by Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society (HKES) that runs a host of educational institutions in Kalyana Karnataka region, the Kalaburagi Bench of the High Court of Karnataka has issued a contempt notice to the president of HKES and the principal of Nijalingappa Dental College. As per court sources, 15 BDS graduates were appointed as teaching faculty in the Nijalingapa Dental College run by HKES under the 1984 guidelines. However, after the 2004 guidelines made MDS as minimum qualification for these posts, HKES froze the salaries of these appointees. Some aggrieved faculty approached court which upheld their case on the grounds that BDS was the minimum qualification at the time of their appointment and ordered HKES to pay the salaries along with arrears.

“Despite having lost their case in all courts, HKES did not pay salaries and arrears. The court has now issued a contempt notice,” P. Vilas Kumar, advocate for the petitioners, told The Hindu on Sunday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 18, 2019 3:52:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/contempt-notice-to-hkes-for-not-paying-salaries/article30001478.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY