‘Contemporary, traditional medicinal systems should find evidence-based solutions to tackle infectious diseases’

March 14, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - Belagavi

A national-level two-day stakeholders convention on “Integrative Health Solutions for Infectious Diseases” was inaugurated at ICMR-National Institute of Traditional Medicine (ICMR-NITM) in Belagavi on Thursday.

ICMR Director-General and Secretary of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Rajiv Bahl spoke about the importance of evidence-based medicine.

He urged scientists and clinicians of contemporary and traditional systems of medicine to join hands for development of evidence-based solutions for effective management of infectious diseases and encash upon the knowledge of traditional medicine for public health benefits.

Secretary of Ministry of AYUSH Rajesh Kotecha emphasized on the potential of AYUSH medicine for effective management of infectious diseases and importance of integration of all systems of medicine.

Both government Secretaries stressed upon leveraging traditional medicine knowledge which will be important for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat and expressed the commitment to supporting the endeavour.

Vice-Chancellor of Trans-Disciplinary University in Bengaluru Anant Darshan Shankar spoke about breaking the barriers and adopting integrative approaches in research and clinical practice.

He emphasized the importance of keeping intact the wholesome approach of traditional practices while incorporating modern tools and technologies to understand the complex science of traditional knowledge.

Expert clinicians and scientists from various disciplines and systems across the country participated in the convention.

They deliberated upon the need for integrative medicine approach and potential of traditional medicines.

Director ICMR-NITM Subarna Roy, organizing secretary of the convention Jyothi Bhat, R. Laxminarayana and others were present.