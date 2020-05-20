Containment zone denotified

DHARWAD

20 May 2020 18:50 IST

Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa has issued orders denotifying the containment zone at Mulla Oni in Hubballi as all seven persons who tested positive for COVID-19 from this area have been cured and discharged from KIMS and no fresh cases have been reported during the last 28 days.

The denotification is issued with effect from May 20 and orders declaring buffer zones too have been withdrawn, stated a release by the Department of Information and Public Relations.

Advertising

Advertising