‘Container homes’ for the flood-affected

Two families of Magundi village in Chikkamagaluru district, who lost their houses in the floods last year, have now got pre-fabricated ‘container homes’

Hassan

12 December 2020 01:37 IST

In a novel initiative to aid those hit by floods, two families of Magundi village in N.R. Pura taluk of Chikkamagaluru district, who lost their houses in the floods last year, have now got pre-fabricated “container homes”. They were manufactured at Pune in Maharashtra and delivered to the beneficiaries at the village recently.

As many as 16 houses at Magundi suffered damage during the floods in 2019 and 14 of the affected families got compensation from the State government to build new houses. Two families did not get funds as they did not meet the conditions of the government.

Krishna Foundation, an NGO, came forward to help them. Arathi Krishna, head of the foundation and former deputy chairperson of NRI Forum of Karnataka, donated the houses.

Ms. Krishna told The Hindu, “They were normally manufacturing windows and doors. We requested them to make houses for us. Non-corrosive primer and cool paint have been applied on the iron sheets to keep the interior surface cool.”

“The house, built at a cost of ₹5 lakh, is durable for 40 years,” she said.

The houses have been placed on a platform with four elevated edges. Each house has a bedroom, a kitchen, and living space, besides the toilet. Solar panels have been installed on the roof.