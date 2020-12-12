‘Container homes’ for the flood-affected

In a novel initiative to aid those hit by floods, two families of Magundi village in N.R. Pura taluk of Chikkamagaluru district, who lost their houses in the floods last year, have now got pre-fabricated “container homes”. They were manufactured at Pune in Maharashtra and delivered to the beneficiaries at the village recently.
As many as 16 houses at Magundi suffered damage during the floods in 2019 and 14 of the affected families got compensation from the State government to build new houses. Two families did not get funds as they did not meet the conditions of the government.
Krishna Foundation, an NGO, came forward to help them. Arathi Krishna, head of the foundation and former deputy chairperson of NRI Forum of Karnataka, donated the houses.
Ms. Krishna told The Hindu, “They were normally manufacturing windows and doors. We requested them to make houses for us. Non-corrosive primer and cool paint have been applied on the iron sheets to keep the interior surface cool.”
“The house, built at a cost of ₹5 lakh, is durable for 40 years,” she said.
The houses have been placed on a platform with four elevated edges. Each house has a bedroom, a kitchen, and living space, besides the toilet. Solar panels have been installed on the roof.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath