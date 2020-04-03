Contacts of positive cases in Hospet identified

The Ballari administration has identified 145 primary and secondary contacts of three persons who tested positive for COVID-19 from Hospet and are monitoring their health condition. These include 11 people, who were isolated.

S.R. Nagar locality in the town, where the infected persons lived, was declared as a containment zone for focussed monitoring and intense preventive measures.

Addressing a press conference in Hospet on Friday, Sheik Tanveer Asif, Assistant Commissioner, said that the movement of people and vehicular were restricted in a 5-km radius from the infected persons’ houses.

“However, people can come out of their houses between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. to purchase essential commodities,” Mr. Asif said.

As a preventive measure, the municipal council has undertaken an intense drive to sterilise public streets and pavements.

“We have formed 209 teams of health workers for conducting a door-to-door survey. Each team has anganwadi workers and ASHAs [Accredited Social Health Activists]. A doctor will supervise 15 teams,” Mr. Asif said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Raghu Kumar said that 250 bikes were seized after their riders were unnecessarily roaming in the city.

“We have established check-posts in all the roads leading to Hospet and are blocking the entry and exit of vehicles, except those involved in emergency and essential services,” he said.

The Horticulture Department has undertaken the job of supplying fruits and vegetables to people’s doorsteps. It has engaged 24 vehicles for the purpose.