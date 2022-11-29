Contactless remote vital monitoring device to be deployed in six states 

November 29, 2022 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

This will be deployed in public healthcare systems across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim

The Hindu Bureau

Dozee is being deployed under the Aarogya Daksh scheme which is a joint initiative between Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms and SBI Foundation.

Dozee, a contactless remote vital parameter monitoring (RPM) device which can convert any normal bed into a step-down ICU, will be deployed in six states.

Around 400 units of Dozee which has been developed by a city-based start-up, Turtle Shell Technologies Private Limited, will be deployed in public healthcare systems across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim.

Dozee is India’s first contactless RPM device.

“With a 12 vital parameter read-out tracked through proprietary AI algorithms, Dozee sets up an efficient early warning system for vastly improved patient safety and critical care outcomes. The unit can not only increase ICU throughput but also save thousands of nursing hours and maximise triaging for resource poor, challenging settings such as pandemic situations,” said C-CAMP, a Bengaluru-based innovation and technology hub supported by Government of India and Government of Karnataka.

C-CAMP CEO and Director, Dr. Taslimarif Saiyed said that according to the World Bank, hospital beds per 1,000 people in India was reported at only 0.53 in 2017 and the latest news reports state that ICU beds stand at only 125,000 for a population of 1.4 billion.

“By fostering a technology such as Dozee with Project Aarogya Daksh, we stand the potential to create a phenomenal societal impact,” Dr Saiyed said.

