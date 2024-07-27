An expert team from Delhi, which carried out a search operation for two days at the landslip site and the Gangavali in Ankola taluk of Uttara Kannada district, has released the findings of its study and said that contact point (CP) 4 has exhibited signatures closer to a lorry’s form and factor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The drone-based intelligent buried object detection system ( DIBODS) of QuickPay Pvt. Ltd. was used by the team, which was led by former Major General Indra Balan.

Following a requisition by Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada Lakshmi Priya on July 23, the team landed at the site the next day. After a preliminary reconnaissance and operations planning on July 24, the team began the search operation on July 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the team members, they were provided valuable inputs by Satish Krishna Sail, MLA, Superintendnet of Police Narayana, an Army team led by Major Abhishekh Kashyap of MLI Centre, Belagavi, and Havaldar Suvankar Das of CME Pune, a Navy team led by Lt. Cdr. Shaswat Singh, an NDRF team led by Arun Dwivedi, and members of the SDRF teams along with data obtained from other agencies.

During the numerous DIBODS search and detection runs over two days, confirmation runs were done through Boat based IBODS (Intelligent Buried Object Detection System), sonar, thermal imager, magnet lines and interpretation of the DIBODS data and ultimately four Contact Points (CP) have been identified (as shown in picture).

According to the team Contact Point (CP) 4 has exhibited signatures closest to a truck’s form and factor. “The object is likely embedded in slant formation with earth and rock deposit and cabin likely upwards with a high probability of partial damage. The presence of human form could not be ascertained with sureity due to dielectric data bank constraints. Thermal Imgaery did not reveal the presence of warm objects. This does not mean the absence of human form”, the team has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read | Shirur landslip: Naval divers’ help sought to speed up missing Keralite Arjun’s rescue mission

According to the team, CP3, CP2, and CP1 are concerned, they have lesser probability in that order.

The team which has now provided other relevant information and geo coordinates to the district administration along with data patterns used for interpretation and substantiating the findings.

The team has said that they faced various challenges while carrying out the search and detection operation including heavy current exceeding 7 knots, muddy water exceeding 30,000 ppm and Orange alert weather conditions, limited preparatory time and others. Some of the other technical problems they faced were overcome partially by human interface, the team has said, in its release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.