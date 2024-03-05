ADVERTISEMENT

Contact numbers for drinking water woes in Chamarajanagar district

March 05, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The general public in Chamarajanagar district have been urged to contact the Disaster Management Cell set up by the district administration to tackle the drought situation.

According to a statement issued by Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar Shilpa Nag on Tuesday, the general public facing drinking water scarcity in rural or urban areas can contact the Disaster Management Cell set up in the Deputy Commissioner’s office and provide the information.

The public can contact the tollfree number 1077, WhatsApp number 9740942901, or land-lines 08226-223160, 08226-223161 and 08226-223162.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US