Contact numbers for drinking water woes in Chamarajanagar district

March 05, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MYSURU

The general public in Chamarajanagar district have been urged to contact the Disaster Management Cell set up by the district administration to tackle the drought situation.

According to a statement issued by Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar Shilpa Nag on Tuesday, the general public facing drinking water scarcity in rural or urban areas can contact the Disaster Management Cell set up in the Deputy Commissioner’s office and provide the information.

The public can contact the tollfree number 1077, WhatsApp number 9740942901, or land-lines 08226-223160, 08226-223161 and 08226-223162.