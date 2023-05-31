‘Consuming tobacco akin to ‘slow suicide’, observe no tobacco day all 365 days of the year’

May 31, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MYSURU

Likening the consumption of tobacco to ‘slowly dying by suicide’, Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra called people to observe No Tobacco Day on all 365 days of the year. He was addressing a gathering at the World No Tobacco Day event organized in front of North Gate of Mysuru palace on Wednesday.

More than 30% of cancers were on account of tobacco use and hence ‘preventable’, he said. Healthcare systems are overburdened by such preventable cancers, which deprives other patients of medical attention, he said. Apart from causing ecological damage and affecting people’s health, tobacco use is also a public nuisance.

The responsibility of acting against smoking in public and other violations of the COTPA (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act) 2003, need not be restricted only to officials, Mr. Rajendra said while calling upon the general public to bring the violations to the notice of the authorities. If the general public comes across people smoking in public in restaurants, movie halls etc. they should not remain silent spectators. If the public starts bringing the matter to the notice of the authorities, the usage of tobacco may reduce, he said.

Mr. Rajendra said advocacy against tobacco should be held throughout the year while No Tobacco Day should be observed on all 365 days.

Mysuru District Legal Services Authority Member Secretary Dinesh B.G. highlighted this year’s World No Tobacco Day theme ‘We need food, not tobacco’ and claimed that lakhs of hectares of forest land was being converted for cultivation of tobacco, which poses a threat to food security in future.

Tobacco cultivation will damage the soil on account of use of large quantities of pesticides and manure, he said while calling for reducing cultivation of tobacco as well as its use.

The World No Tobacco Day programme was organized jointly by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat, District Health and Family Welfare Department, District Surveillance Cell, District Tobacco Control Cell, District Non Communicable Diseases (NCD) Cell, District Legal Services Authority, Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI), JSS College of Nursing, BGS Apollo College of Nursing, Sri Gopalagowda Shanthaveri Memorial Nursing College and Prithvi Infrastructure.