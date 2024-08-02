ADVERTISEMENT

Consuming nutritious food crucial to fighting anaemia

Published - August 02, 2024 07:48 pm IST - YADGIR:

The Hindu Bureau

Pregnant women, lactating mothers and young girls have been advised to consume more nutritious foods, including fruits and vegetables, sprouts, and groundnuts, to prevent anaemia. | Photo Credit: File Photo

District Health and Family Welfare Officer of Yadgir Prabhuling Mankar has emphasised upon the need for women to consume more nutritious food to prevent possible anaemia.

Speaking at a programme on hepatitis and breast feeding in Gazarkot village in Gurmitkal taluk in Yadgir district on Thursday, he said that pregnant women, lactating mothers and young girls should consume more nutritious foods, including fruits and vegetables, sprouts, and groundnuts, to prevent anaemia. The general public should make use of this week-long health camp conducted by the Health Department by getting all information on national health programmes and also going in for health check-ups and taking treatment if necessary, he appealed.

Taluk Health Officer Hanumanth Reddy, RCH Officer Mallappa, District Tuberculosis Eradication Officer Sanjeevkumar Raichur, District Family and Health Officer Jyothi Kattimani, and District Malaria Officer Sajid  spoke on various issues including epidemic diseases, rehydration solutions, breast feeding, tuberculosis, prevention of an increasing population and dengue. 

On the occasion, a street play was staged by the Swara Samrat Janapda troupe.

Shivaprasad Metri, Bheemareddy, Mangala Anwar, Neelamma Sudarshan, Ratnamma, Ravi Bandi, and others were present.

