Consumers told to make use of laws meant for their benefit

19 March 2021 00:10 IST

“Every consumer has the right to have quality commodities as per his requirements and laws have been made to ensure this. Consumer with grievances should approach District Consumer Forums to get justice,” Principal District and Sessions Judge Umesh Adiga has said.

He was inaugurating the International Consumers Day programme organised jointly by the district administration, the Department of Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, the District Consumer Information Centre and others at Vidya P. Hanchinmani PU College in Dharwad on Wednesday.

Mr. Adiga said that both the Union and State governments had enacted various laws to protect the interests of consumers and these laws would yield the expected results when consumers approached consumer forums and made use of the laws enacted to safeguard their interests.

He said that District Consumer Forums had been playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of consumers and there were ample instances of forums imposing penalties and helping consumers receive compensation for defective goods and services.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, he said that Gandhi had said that consumers should be treated as God and businesses would thrive only when the consumer got quality goods and services.

Expressing concern over the excessive use of plastic material in day-to-day activities, Mr. Adiga appealed to the public to reject plastic bags and other non-bio-degradable plastic material in the interest of the nation and the environment.

Presiding over the programme, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil said that India’s economy is nearing three trillion dollars and the GDP too was growing as consumers had played a crucial role in making the economy vibrant.

Senior advocate and President of Janadesh Society Basavaprabhu Hosakeri delivered a special talk. Senior judge R.S. Chinnannavar, Chairman of District Consumer Forum B.M. Kumbar, members Prabhu Hiremath, Vishalakshi Bolshetty, S.A. Joshi and others took part in the programme.