December 29, 2022 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST

The district administration and the District Legal Services Authority conducted National Consumers Day at Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering in the city on Thursday. .B. Narayanappa, president of District Consumers Redressal Commission Forum, addressed the gathering and spoke about the objectives of the Consumer Protection Act and how it has helped uphold consumers’ interests. An exhibition on creating awareness on consumers rights was also held to mark the occasion.