Consumers advised to take adequate precautionary measures during online transactions

December 27, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Taking note of the increasing number of online fraud, Senior Civil Judge Rajesh Hosamane has advised people to be cautious and take adequate precautionary measures while making online transactions.

“We are living in a digital age that is the result of industrialisation. We are increasingly using online modes for our financial transactions. Taking advantage of people’s ignorance, online fraudsters are cheating people. It is very important that we take extra caution when we transact online,” Mr. Hosamane said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a National Consumer Rights Day programme organised with a theme of Consumer Protection in the era of E-Commerce and Digital Trade at Sri Medha Pre-University College Auditorium in Ballari on Wednesday.

The event was organised jointly by the district administration, the Zilla Panchayat, the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, the Bar Association, the Department of Information and Public Relations and the Food Safety Department.

“In the old days, we had heard of and seen pickpockets. Now, they are replaced by online thieves. You should not entertain any call or message from unknown people who often approach you in different disguises, including pretending as genuine bank officials. You should not share any sensitive information such as bank account details and OTP [one-time password]. They use the information to steal money from your bank account,” he said.

Tippeswamy N., who presided over the event, advised people to approach the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission within two years of buying goods and services, if they find any problem with them.

“If you find the food provided at hotels is substandard, you can complain to the government departments concerned. When you buy goods at malls, you are asked to pay for the carry bags that they provide. As per Supreme Court directions, the carry bags should be provided free. If you are forced to pay, then you can approach the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission for relief,” he said.

Senior advocate N. Prakash gave a special lecture on Consumer Protection in the era of E-Commerce and Digital Trade. Another advocate B. Venkatesh spoke on Section 72 of the Consumer Protection Act 2019.