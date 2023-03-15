Consumers advised to check quality of goods before making the purchase

March 15, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Yadgir

Civil Judge and member secretary of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Sahil Ahmed Kunnibhavi has suggested that customers should verify quality, ISI trademark, price, manufacturing date and expiry date of any item or goods that they purchase to ensure that they are not cheated by vendors.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the World Consumer Rights Day celebrations in Yadgir on Wednesday.

The programme was jointly organised by the district administration, the Zilla Panchayat, the departments of Food and Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs and Legal Metrology and the District Consumers Redressal Commission.

The judge said that before the amendment to Consumers Protection Act 2019, consumers were to have filed complaints at the place where they made the purchase. But, after the amendment, many changes have come. For example, according to the amended Act, if a vendor has not given receipt for the goods sold, a notice can be issued against such vendor and then, the consumer can take the issue before the Commission for remedy.

Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Amaresh Naik cautioned consumers that they should purchase quality goods instead of getting lured by attractive advertisements that are shown on television channels.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sharanabasappa Koteppagol, Deputy Director of Departments of Food and Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs Bheemaraya M., District Manager of Food Corporation of India Shilpa, Deputy Director of Department of Legal Metrology T.N. Devaraj and Raju Bhavihalli and others were present.