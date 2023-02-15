ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer Forum directs Make My Trip, OYO and hotel to pay ₹11.38 lakh as compensation

February 15, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Dharwad District Consumer Grievances Redressal Forum has imposed a penalty amounting to a total of ₹11.38 lakh on online service providers for tourists, Make My Trip and OYO, and a hotel for their failure to provide rooms to tourists even after making bookings on payment of money.

Awarding the compensation, Chairman of District Consumer Grievances Redressal Forum Judge Ishappa Bhute observed that denying rooms in a hotel after getting advance money amounted to deficiency in services.

The case pertains to Deepak Ratan, a resident of Vidyanagar in Hubballi, who, along with his friends and family members, had made online hotel room bookings for a three-day stay at Hotel Ananth Residency at Lavasa in Maharashtra through Make MY Trip and OYO in December 2019.

They had booked eight rooms on a payment of ₹17,752. However, when the group comprising five men and women each and 11 children reached the hotel on December 23 that year, the hotel authorities did not give them rooms claiming that all rooms were occupied. Consequently, the group was forced to spend the whole night in their vehicles braving the chilly weather. The next day the group went to another hotel and booked eight rooms paying ₹37,628.

Subsequently, Mr. Deepak approached the Consumer Forum saying there was deficiency in service and seeking compensation for the hardships they underwent.

Issuing the award, Judge Ishappa Bhute said that it was grave negligence on the part of the hotel authorities for not giving rooms and making their clients spend the night outside the hotel. He held all three, Make My Trip, OYO and Ananth Residency, guilty of deficiency in service. Make MY Trip and OYO had charged ₹1,820 as service fee for booking the hotel rooms and hence, Make My Trip, OYO and Ananth Residency have to compensate for the mental agony and lapses in services, he said.

He ordered them to pay compensation of ₹50,000 each to all 21 members amounting to ₹10.50 lakh, case fee of ₹50,000 and reimbursement of ₹38,000 paid for rooms. He said that the compensation should be paid within one month failing which it will attract interest at a rate of 8% till realisation.

